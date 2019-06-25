Trump signs executive order forming group to nix costly housing regulations

President has signed an executive order Tuesday that will form a White House council to nix regulations that make housing more costly, as the administration more broadly looks to undo regulations they say hinder economic progress.

It’s not yet clear who will serve on the new working group, or what regulations they’ll be considering. A senior administration official said they’ll be looking at regulations within the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Interior, Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The president has given us a mission to break down barriers and to clear the path for millions of Americans to pursue their American dream,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said in a phone call with reporters. “It’s a mission we proudly and enthusiastically accept.”

But that wasn’t the news of the day when reporters began asking questions.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Trump said the U.S. is ready for “whatever” Iran wants to do, amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington. Mr. Trump on Twitter Tuesday morning threatened “obliteration” in that country if Iran attacks anything American.

The president also praised incoming White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who First Lady Melania Trump announced will become the president’s top spokesperson. Grisham has been serving as Melania Trump’s press secretary.