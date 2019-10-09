President Trump is signing executive orders on transparency in federal guidance and enforcement Wednesday as his White House refuses to allow administration officials to testify or hand over documents.

Late Tuesday, the White House told top Democrats it doesn’t not intend to comply with their impeachment inquiry, claiming there are legal and constitutional concerns about the lack of a House floor vote and the lack of opportunities for the administration and House Republicans to make their own inquiries.

The president is scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m. Watch live in the player above.