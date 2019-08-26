Trump speaking at close of G-7 with French leader – live updates

CBSN

President Trump is closing out the G-7 summit in France with a press conference alongside the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, after days of seesawing statements and attempts at quelling fears of a potential economic downturn back home.

During the summit, Mr. Trump’s escalating trade war was on full display as he took the weekend to laud his Chinese counterparts, saying Beijing was actively reaching out to Washington to resume trade negotiations and “make a deal.”

- Advertisement -

At one point, he said he was having second thoughts about the hard line he was taking in the trade standoff with Beijing, but his senior aides later insisted the president was talking about whether he should have imposed even harsher tariffs. On Monday, he went back to his threats against the Chinese, saying if no deal is reached he would like U.S. businesses to leave China.

Trending News

The press conference between the two leaders comes after the president openly bashed Macron for trade policies while also saying they have a “very special relationship.”