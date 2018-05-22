Trump speaks to abortion-opposing group — live updates

President Trump is speaking to the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List’s 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala Tuesday night, after his administration announced it intends to pull federal funding from health facilities that make referrals to abortion clinics.

The president started out his speech by acknowledging supporters of the group, calling on individual members of Congress in the audience to stand, and highlighting how Republicans are faring better in the generic ballot polls than they were months ago, when they were behind by double digits. A new Reuters poll shows Republicans leading the generic ballot over Democrats, by one point.

“That’s a big difference,” the president said.

It’s a change cheered by many conservatives as it will pull funding from groups like Planned Parenthood. The move, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said last week, “would ensure that taxpayers do not indirectly fund abortions.”

But critics of the administration say the chance could seriously restrict funding for essential women’s health services.

The Susan B. Anthony List raises funds for federal candidates who oppose legal abortion. Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the group last year.

The group’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said the upcoming midterm elections are important, calling this a good opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision deciding abortion is legal.