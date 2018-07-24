Trump speaks to VFW in Kansas City

President Trump is addressing Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday, as he continues to face criticism over his domestic and foreign policies in Washington.

Mr. Trump continues to defend his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the escalating trade war with foreign countries, even as he warns Iran not to cross the United States or face serious consequences. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have a dozen recordings belonging to longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been under pressure to cooperate with federal officials in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates. During the 2016 election, Cohen secretly recorded a conversation he had with Mr. Trump in which they discussed a possible payment to a former Playboy model.

On Tuesday, the president will be joined by Robert Wilkie, the Senate-confirmed Trump nominee to run Veterans Affairs. After speaking, Mr. Trump will hold a behind-closed-doors roundtable with veterans.