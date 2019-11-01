Trump to host Washington Nationals at White House

President Trump will host the World Series champion Washington Nationals on Monday in a celebratory event on the White House South Lawn, the White House confirmed.

The Nationals made history when they won the title for the first time in franchise history Wednesday night, overtaking the Houston Astros in a series that went all the way to Game 7.

Mr. Trump, who was booed at an earlier game in the series in D.C., congratulated the Nationals on their historic victory on Twitter. It’s unclear if every member of the team will join.

The victory has united Washington in a particularly divided time, as impeachment adds to an already tense political environment.

— CBS News’ Steven Portnoy and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report