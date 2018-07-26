President Trump is touting his trade policies in Iowa and Illinois on Thursday, a day after announcing he and the president of the European Union Jean-Claude Juncker announced they are working towards “zero” tariffs.

Mr. Trump is speaking at a recently reopened U.S. Steel facility in Granite City, Illinois, where he told steelworkers they are pouring new American steel into the “spine” of the country. As he touted the company, which lauded Mr. Trump’s announcement of tariffs on steel imports, and the workers there, Mr. Trump emphasized the steel is vital for national security.

“If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country,” Mr. Trump declared.

The president suggested his tariffs are helping boost the company, and steel is coming back. Mr. Trump praised the workers present, saying they are bringing steel jobs back. Mr. Trump, a real estate mogul before becoming president, said, “I look at the faces of you people. I could be one of you.”

Not present for Mr. Trump’s visit to the steel facility was Illinois’ Republican governor, Bruce Rauner. Asked why he wouldn’t join the president, Rauner told the Chicago Tribune he was just in Granite City, and goes to the White House and talks to the vice president “all the time.”

Before heading to Illinois Thursday, Mr. Trump met with agriculture industry leaders in Dubuque, Iowa. There, he kicked off the roundtable discussion by praising the leaders at the table, talking about ethanol, and blasting Sen. John McCain’s health care vote last year, without naming him. Mr. Trump said “one man” decided “late in the evening” to break with the party. “Isn’t that wonderful?” Mr. Trump said.

The president has continued to defend his tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, even as members of his own party critique them.

But he praised the announcement with the EU on Thursday, particularly over the EU’s agreement to import more soy beans. “This thing called Europe, Europe!” Mr. Trump said Thursday.

“We just opened up Europe for you farmers!” the president added, with “Make Our Farmers Great Again Hats” on the table in front of him.

“Heading to Dubuque, Iowa and then Granite City, Illinois,” Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Looking forward to being with many great friends!”

Aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the EU’s concessions and agreement to negotiate is a “vindication” of Mr. Trump’s tariffs strategy. Ross claimed more jobs are being created by the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports than are being lost.