U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a news conference, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

President Trump says he could see the U.S. making a deal with Iran one day, adding, perhaps most notably, that the U.S. isn’t seeking regime change in Tehran. Several of his hard-line advisers are thought to favor regime change — including National Security John Bolton.

Mr. Trump made the remark during a joint news conference Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two have been focusing on North Korea, U.S.-Japanese trade and Tehran as the president continues his 4-day state visit.

Mr. Trump said their unity on policies toward Pyongyang is “steadfast and ironclad,” with an approach of “peace through strength.”

North Korea has great economic potential, he said, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un knows it won’t be realized if the North presses on with its nuclear weapons program. He repeated that Pyongyang’s recent tests of small missiles don’t bother him. Bolton has harshly criticized the tests.

The president said Tokyo and Washington are working toward a new trade deal to benefit both nations, and vowed to cut the U.S. trade deficit with Japan. The president said he wants Japan to remove barriers to U.S. exports.

Mr. Trump also took swipes at Democrats at home, saying they can’t understand how the Mueller report found no collusion and no obstruction, and repeated his contention that the front-runner for the the Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Biden, has a low-IQ and saying again that North Korea’s Kim thinks so, too.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Trump became the first world leader to meet Japan’s new emperor.