“Trumponomics”: Stephen Moore on Trump tax policy and “amazing” economy

The stock market closed down again Monday after reports the White House is considering new tariffs on Chinese goods. A recent CBS News poll found that seven in 10 Americans believe the economy is in good shape. Stephen Moore, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation and co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy,” joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the administration’s policy-making in economics. He has advised President Trump on taxes and other issues.