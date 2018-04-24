Trumps host first state dinner

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are hosting their first State Dinner Tuesday night at the White House, with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as the guests of honor. Other guests included high-profile names in business and government.

The state dinner follows two days of meetings between Mr. Trump and the French president, after discussing the Iran nuclear deal, trade, terrorism and a number of other crucial topics for the two nations.

“We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off,” Mr. Trump said earlier Tuesday as he brushed dandruff off Macron’s suit, according to pool reporters present in the room. “We have to make him perfect — he is perfect.”

Guests spotted entering the White House for the dinner include: Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner; assistant to the president and daughter Ivanka Trump; nationals security adviser John Bolton; White House chief of staff John Kelly; Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts; outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan; Apple CEO Tim Cook; secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo; House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy; and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

The menu Tuesday night includes goat cheese, tomato jam, buttermilk biscuits, lamb, jambalaya and more. Dessert will consist of a nectarine tart and ice cream.

The White House, specifically the Office of the First Lady, released this list of expected attendees: