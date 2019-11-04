Trumps hosts World Series champions Washington Nationals

Washington — President Trump is hosting the Washington Nationals on Monday afternoon at the White House to celebrate the team’s World Series championship, the first ever for the capital-based franchise.

The ceremony at the South Lawn is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. ET, days after the Nationals participated in a raucous parade in the heart Washington over the weekend.

How to watch the Nationals’ White House ceremony:

What: President Trump hosts the World Series champions Washington Nationals

President Trump hosts the World Series champions Washington Nationals Date: Monday, November 4, 2019

Monday, November 4, 2019 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above

Like previous White House events with sports teams during Mr. Trump’s presidency, the traditional ceremony is expected to be clouded by the absence of some team players who have said they plan to decline the president’s invitation over their disagreements with the president’s politics.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle told The Washington Post he would not attend Monday’s ceremony, saying he strongly disagreed with Mr. Trump’s “divisive rhetoric.” Doolittle and his wife have publicly expressed their support for refugees and the LGBTQ community, two groups many feel the current admnistration has marginalized through its policies and rhetoric.

When Mr. Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, he was met with boos and chants of “lock him up.”