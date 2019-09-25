Trump's U.N. meetings continue after release of Ukraine call transcript — live updates

President Trump continues to hold meetings with other world leaders after the 10 a.m. release of the transcript of his July 25 call with the president of Ukraine. In an odd turn of events, one of those world leaders the president is scheduled to meet with Wednesday is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the much-anticipated transcript of the call, Mr. Trump urges President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to look into unsubstantiated claims that former Vice President Joe Biden allegedly tried to stop prosecution that would affect his son. The president, according to the call transcript, urged Ukraine to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr on the matter.

The transcript, however, is not verbatim — causing concern among Trump critics that the administration’s records might be incomplete.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it…” the president said during the call, which took place a day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified.

Mr. Trump reminded Zelensky separately in the transcript that the U.S. does a lot for Ukraine.

The Justice Department insists the transcript shows nothing illegal. The transcript release comes less than a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.