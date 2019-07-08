TSA agents nab 3D-printed handgun part at New York airport

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Swalwell becomes first casualty of 2020
The longshot 2020 candidate dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential race Monday
28M ago
Congressional hearing will focus on conditions at detention centers
An attorney set to testify visited the Clint facility last month
59M ago
Barr says Democrats will make “public spectacle” of Mueller testimony
The attorney general said Democrats will try to make a “public spectacle” out of Mueller’s testimony
1H ago
Nevada joins Iowa in “virtual caucus” movement
Virtual caucus-goers can participate by using a cell phone, a landline, Google Hangouts or Skype to call a number given to them by the state party
2H ago
Gabbard says Harris hatched “political ploy” to “smear” Biden on race
“This is just a political ploy and I think a very underhanded one just to try get herself attention, to move herself up in the polls,” Gabbard told CBSN
2H ago