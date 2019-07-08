TSA agents nab 3D-printed handgun part at New York airport

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Swalwell becomes first casualty of 2020 The longshot 2020 candidate dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential race Monday - Advertisement -

Congressional hearing will focus on conditions at detention centers An attorney set to testify visited the Clint facility last month

Barr says Democrats will make “public spectacle” of Mueller testimony The attorney general said Democrats will try to make a “public spectacle” out of Mueller’s testimony

Nevada joins Iowa in “virtual caucus” movement Virtual caucus-goers can participate by using a cell phone, a landline, Google Hangouts or Skype to call a number given to them by the state party