Tuesday cooler, gradual warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry cold front Sunday night had us feeling cooler than the weekend. Temperatures will get warmer again after Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a calm night. Clouds are going to be gradually increasing across our sky. Temperatures will be comfortable, dropping into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures are going to be just slightly cooler than what we hit Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s, with heavy clouds. There will be a very isolated rain chance throughout the day. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures are going to be on the climb. By the end of the week, temperatures are expected to be in the middle 80s. Isolated rain chances will be possible Wednesday and Friday.