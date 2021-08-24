Tuesday stays hot, rain chances climb later in the week

SUMMARY: The August heat will continue for another couple of days before heat levels back off thanks to climbing rain chances. The tropics are also showing signs of increased development.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices ranging between 100-105 degrees. Another heat advisory is in effect for Yalobusha, Grenada, Carroll, and Montgomery counties until 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY: It stays rather hot with highs in the 90s, but a few late-day showers could move in from the east.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and with less heat – highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with increased rain chances each afternoon.

WEEKEND: It looks fairly typical for late August – afternoon storms will be scattered about the region with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: There remains three different areas of interest in the Atlantic basin, one of which is in the Caribbean. All three have decent chances of development in the next 3-5 days.