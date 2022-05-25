Tupelo area residents can dispose of old electronics at community event

City of Tupelo and Exceed Technologies team up for recycling initiative

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A partnership between a business and the city of Tupelo allows people to get rid of those old computers, CD players and cameras that are taking up space.

Exceed Technology and “Keep Tupelo Beautiful” joined forces to host an electronics recycling drive.

Today and tomorrow, old computers, microwaves and other electronics can be brought to the parking lot of EXCEED Technology and dropped off.

Those electronics will be safely recycled and properly disposed of.

“Give them a place to come out, clean up and do some good for the environment, we take it, recycle all rare minerals and metals inside the computers so they can be re used in multiple products,” said Collin Hamric, of Exceed Technologies.

“Electronics are one of the number one items people are disposing of, unfortunately with outdated technology coming in so quickly, a lot of people have stuff in closets, on cabinets, a lot of it, what do you get rid of so it’s not in a landfill,” said Kathryn Rhea, of Keep Tupelo Beautiful.

If you missed it today, you can drop off those old electronics from 11 until one Thursday, May 26th, at the west parking lot of Midtown Pointe.