NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Tigers have named Tupelo assistant coach John Keith as the newest football head coach.

Keith re-joined the Golden Wave in 2018 after spending one season as the head coach at Mooreville.

During his one season at the helm of the troopers in 2017, Keith led Mooreville to a 6-5 record.

Keith is also set to become Nettleton’s Athletic Director.

The story was first reported by Melissa Meador of the Monroe Journal.