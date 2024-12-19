Tupelo auto service presents family with auto mobile prize

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local auto service business makes Christmas brighter for a deserving family in our area.

Joseph Davis and his family were the winners of a 2013 Flex vehicle, courtesy of Midas Automotive.

The business asked people to send in nominations as part of their Christmas car giveaway. More than 500 people were nominated. Davis was chosen because he is a Sherman Police officer, former military, and had a tough choice to make when it came to having a car or shelter for his family.

“We had to pick between the house or the car, had to make the ultimate decision, I would rather have a place for my kids to live than have a car, so,” said Davis.

“Yeah, a family man, working hard in the community, to protect our community, he served our nation and this is someone who has focused on his family, and parting this blessing on him will make things a little easier so their family can continue to grow,” said Jason Weatherford, owner of Midas Automotive.

This is the second year Midas has given a vehicle away to a local family during the Christmas season.

