Tupelo based ministry helps raise funds for ICU Mobile Unit

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo-based ministry is raising money to help put an “ICU Mobile’ unit in one of the poorest areas of the state.

The American Family Association is helping an Ohio-based ministry called “ICU Mobile” raise funds to put a fully equipped unit in the Greenwood area.

Each “ICU Mobile” unit provides free care for expectant mothers, along with ultrasounds.

The ministry had a unit in Tupelo, near the AFA headquarters, to show people the latest technology and services that are offered to women across the country.

“You get the new 3 D and 4 D, where it looks like an actual picture, they are incredible, it’s exciting to see, when you see a woman, says, ‘Oh, it’s my baby’ and you know she is going to choose life and go forward, that’s exciting,” said Greg VanBuskirk, with ICU Mobile.

‘ICU Mobile” has 44 units, in 22 states. Each mobile unit costs around $190,000.