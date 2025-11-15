Tupelo businessman keeps the art of cobbling shoes alive

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo businessman is keeping the art of cobbling alive and well.

Romelle Matthews opened Matthews Shoe Repair fifteen years ago. His North Gloster shop stays busy, with customers who come from around the area to get their boots and shoes fixed.

Matthews learned the trade while in school, and always had a shoe repair business, even as he pursued a career in law enforcement.

When he retired from the West Point Police Department, Matthews stepped into the shoe repair business full-time. He said he enjoys his work and getting to know his loyal customers.

“It is kind of like a peace thing for me, me being in law enforcement, I come here, get to meet different people I like the idea of putting a smile on people’s faces and a lot of times people didn’t know you can do certain things to shoes, like cut heels down, to lower them down, so they can be comfortable I love the idea of working with people, hands on, it is a different kind of environment,” said Matthews Shoe Repair owner Romelle Matthews.

Matthews has no plans to retire, but he is working with an apprentice, who plans to open his own shoe repair shop in the future.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X