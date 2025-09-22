Tupelo celebrates different cultures in annual event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo residents took a trip around the world through their taste buds on Sunday.

The city hosted its annual Celebration of Cultures this weekend.

“I like to think of Tupelo as the melting pot of Northeast Mississippi. We have so many different cultures here that nobody knows about, and so this celebration actually exposes a lot of the culture so they can get out and see… their cuisines and how they dress, the different talents that they have,” said Shanta Jones, the Program Director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation.

Ella Zuniga said it’s important to her to share her culture.

“As a Mexican American, it’s very hard to always fit in, and find (out) whether or not, you’re too Mexican for somebody or too American for somebody. So, expressing our culture is very special to me, just to show that side,” said Zuniga.

She performs with the group, The Matachinas, from her church.

Their dance gives honor to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“We just dance for her, like our dance is like a prayer … us praying to her, like our sweat and our hard work and all that,” said Zuniga.

Each of the members also wore traditional clothing.

“What we wear is called a trage,” said Zuniga.

In all, five cultures were represented, including the Bahamas.

“My country is a God-fearing country and it’s a country that really loves people. And we enjoy people coming to visit and share in our culture,” said Patrice Stone, a native of Nassau, Bahamas.

The celebration has been going on for more than 25 years.

Different vendors and organizations from around Tupelo were also present.

