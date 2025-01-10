Tupelo celebrates Elvis’ 90th birthday by putting up a mural

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A work of art celebrating Elvis’ boyhood years was unveiled as part of the 90th birthday celebrations.

Well-known artist Betty Harper was asked to come up with a huge mural that celebrated Elvis’ formative years in Tupelo, and his return to his birthplace for two concerts after he became a worldwide sensation.

The mural will go on the outside wall, just to the south of the event center and theater.

Harper said it was important to capture the key events of Elvis and his years in Tupelo, along with the history of the city.

“It was important for me to tie Elvis into the town that was very important, This town made him what he was when he was a man, and there were certain aspects that were important, like the tornado,” said Harper.

The mural should be installed this spring, once the weather gets warmer.

