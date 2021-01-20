Tupelo City Hall Closed Over ‘Security Concerns’ On Inauguration Day

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Concerns over possible violence stemming from the Presidential inauguration kept the doors of Tupelo City Hall closed Wednesday.

A sign on the door notified visitors that city hall would be closed all day, and reopen Thursday morning.

A press release sent out by the city’s communications director Tuesday evening read, ” Due to an abundance of caution for security concerns of government buildings for all fifty states on Inauguration Day, Tupelo City Hall will be closed January 20th.”

Tupelo’s City Hall was the only government building closed in the area. We are also told that there were no threats made against Tupelo city hall or any other government office.