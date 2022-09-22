Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community.

The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat.

Members act as ushers at all events at the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center. The club also puts out US flags around the city during every federal holiday.

All proceeds the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club makes go right back into the community. The club is also a big supporter of the Special Olympics.

“We support golf tournaments put on by Special Olympics, that help with transportation for children, to participate in Special Olympics primarily. We have done that for several years. We participate in golf tournaments for the Rehab Center, diabetes, contemplating doing some work with the: VFW and St. Jude,” said Marla Elmore, member of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was the guest speaker at today’s Tupelo Luncheon Civitan meeting. For more information, go to the Facebook page of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitans.

