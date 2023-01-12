Tupelo Community Theatre Executive Director Tom Booth dies at 68

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A leader in the arts community in Northeast Mississippi has passed away.

Tom Booth, executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre, died from natural causes.

Booth, who was 68, began his service as executive director of TCT in 1992. He was prominent in the local, regional and national community theatre family.

He led TCT to many state, regional and national awards.

The TCT will host the Mississippi Theatre Association’s Annual Festival starting Thursday. Funeral services will be announced later this week.

