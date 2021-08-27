Tupelo Community Theatre Stages ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -The newest production from the Tupelo Community Theatre takes the audience back to the 1920s, as part of a murder mystery, with lots of surprises.

TCT is presenting “The Play That Goes Wrong” this weekend. The storyline is set at a University drama society’s play about a murder mystery, and things take a lot of twists and turns during the production, and a lot of physical comedy.

One of the most challenging parts of the production is a set featuring a lot of surprises for the audience.

“This has been a big challenge, figuring out how to make all these things happen, I don’t want to give away too much, it’s show week and we’re still tweaking some of the stunts and the tricks,” said Director Christi Houin.

“The Play That Goes Wrong’ runs tonight and Saturday night at 7 thirty and at 2 pm on Saturday. For ticket information , call the TCT Box Office at 662 844 1935.