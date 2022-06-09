Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off with a rocking gala

Tupelo welcomes Elvis fans from across the globe for the annual event

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A festival honoring Tupelo’s most famous son kicks off in a big way. Elvis Tribute Artists from around the world performed during a gala event at the Tupelo Cotton Mill.

This is the first time in three years that international visitors have been able to attend the Tupelo Elvis Festival. There are five days and nights of events planned and the entire city is ready.

“The Tupelo Elvis Festival is wonderful for Tupelo. It is wonderful to have international travel back, all of our guests back in Tupelo, heads in beds and people in restaurants, it’s just a great boost for the city and we are so glad everything is wide open and we are ready to roll this year,” said Lucia Randle, of the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

Events kick off Thursday morning at the birthplace and museum, with sessions for young Elvis Tribute Artists. The competition for Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist starts Friday morning. For a complete schedule, go to tupeloelvisfestival.com