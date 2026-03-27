Tupelo embraces the rapid rise of pickleball

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Two nights a week, pickleball is being served up at the East Heights Baptist Church gym.

Grayson Robbins offers free pickleball lessons to anyone interested in the popular sport.

‘For me it is a good exercise program, gets you out there gets the blood flowing, good for the mind because you have to remember the score, where you are on the court, it is a speed game, goes very fast,” Robbins said.

The city gave the sport a big boost when it built the Dot Cooper Kelly Pickleball complex. It has been a game-changer

“As soon as we built the courts, and when I saw we, it is a huge thanks to Tupelo CVB and city administration believing in this. As soon as we build these courts there was immediately people. It has been a huge hit since day one,” said Alex Farned, director of Tupelo Parks and Recreation.

Mary Sue Boggs is a regular at the East Heights courts. She says pickleball is not only a great workout, but it’s also addictive, in a good way.

“I am retired, it is fun to have a social outlet. I am also somewhat athletic, and it is fun getting out there and hitting that ball around, learning a new sport,” Boggs said.

Boggs encourages those who are interested to pick up a paddle and give pickleball a shot.

Tupelo will host several pickleball tournaments throughout the year.

For more information, go to tupelopickleball.com or the Facebook page for Tupelo Parks and Recreation.