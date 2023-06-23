Tupelo Fire Chief appointed as Executive Director of State Fire Academy

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Fire Department will be looking for a new leader.

Fire Chief Kelly Elliott was named the Executive Director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney made the appointment.

Elliott was hired by Tupelo in March 2022.

He’s also a former firefighter at TFD and an instructor at the fire academy.

Elliot also serves as a Mississippi Air National Guard member with the 172nd Airlift Wing, where he is the current Wing Command Chief.

He will start his new role at the fire academy on July 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter