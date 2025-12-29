Tupelo firefighters responded to a fire at Sunshine Mill

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) Around 8:00 Saturday night, the Tupelo Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sunshine Mill.

When Firefighters arrived, they found some equipment on fire inside of the building.

The flames were extinguished.

Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson tells WCBI, no injuries were reported.

The Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tupelo Fire stations one, two, three, five, and six all responded to the fire.

