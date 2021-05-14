Tupelo Girl Sells Lemonade To Help St. Jude Patients

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo girl is raising money for kids battling cancer, by selling a refreshing drink especially popular in the spring and summertime.

- Advertisement -

On a recent sunny weekend in Tupelo’s Joyner neighborhood, customers were lining up at Ellie’s Lemonade Stand, as six-year-old Ellie Fowler scooped up ice, and poured lemonade, for thirsty customers.

With help from friends and family, and her personality, Ellie is selling snacks, and the “world’s finest” lemonade to help St Jude patients.

“Because they are very sick and I’m putting the money in there to help them feel better,” Ellie said.

Ellie’s mom, Amanda Gaskin, made Facebook posts to get the word out about the fundraiser and business was brisk as customers helped St Jude, and enjoyed their refreshing drink.

“The secret is that it’s Country Time lemonade, and it’s very good, Mr. Casey made it, lots of sugar and lots of lemons he cut up,” Ellie said.

Ellie’s mom says her daughter came up with the idea of the lemonade stand because she wanted to do something to help sick kids at St Jude, her goal is to raise a thousand dollars, and she is close to reaching that.

“Our goal today is to reach 400 and we will have 700,” she said.

Ellie’s customers say they are inspired by the six-year-old who is making a difference.

“We wanted to come out and show our support for St Jude, we may need St Jude so I always want to pay tribute to St Jude any way I can, she wanted to come get some lemonade, so here we are,” said Braysia Wade, of Tupelo.

“It’s awesome, especially her age and the way she is handling everything, it’s so cute and sweet for her age,” said Ashley Swords, of Saltillo.

Ellie’s mom says her daughter’s lemonade stand is proof that anyone, no matter their age, can do something to help others.

“I try and teach her, there are a lot of kids and families in need, to always be willing to give back, never take anything for granted and always, be appreciative of everything she has,” Gaskin said.

And even after she reaches her goal, Ellie says she will continue selling lemonade for St Jude.

“Absolutely, we will keep doing it,” Ellie said.

Ellie’s Lemonade Stand will be open this Sunday from 3 until 5 at 1144 Woodlawn in the Joyner neighborhood. For more information on how to keep up with her lemonade stand schedule, go to facebook.com/amanda.gaskin.3 or the Joyner Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page.