Tupelo girls basketball cruises past Oxford in first round of 7A playoffs

Tupelo, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo girls basketball started its quest for a second straight state title appearance with a bang, knocking off Oxford 65-29.

The Golden Wave came out of the gates firing on all cylinders outscoring the Chargers 28-8 in the first quarter thanks to 10 points from Sanyla Smith along with seven courtesy of Nadia Norfleet.

Jade Rucker and Smith both ended the contest with 15 points in a dominating effort across the board.

Tupelo is back in action Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock with the Wave taking on Starkville at Mississippi Valley State.