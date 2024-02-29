Tupelo girls top Northwest Rankin 54-48, advance to 7A state championship game

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo girls basketball team topped Northwest Rankin 54-48 Thursday morning and advanced to the state championship game for the second straight year.

The Golden Wave trailed the Cougars 16-4 early but once they turned it on in the second quarter, they didn’t look back. Junior Jade Rucker (who holds offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss) dominated, finishing with 18 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Tupelo will face Germantown in the 7A state championship Saturday at 6 in what will be a rematch of last year’s state title game. You can watch it (along with every other state championship game this week) on My Mississippi and we will have plenty of coverage on WCBI as well at 6 and 10.