Tupelo High School show choir hosts first-ever ‘King City Classic’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Show Choirs from across the Southeast were bringing their best routines to Tupelo for a major competition.

The first-ever, “King City Classic” takes place February 16 and 17 at the Cadence Bank Arena. 18 groups from three states will compete in the event.

Tupelo High School’s “Synergy” show choir is the host for the event.

Reagan Ray is the host of the middle school show choir “Splash” and said the competition is a great experience for all performers.

“We hope they have a good experience. Show choir competitions are a learning experience and a celebratory time for the work you put in all year long. So, for directors and kids, we hope this would be a really rewarding experience for them,” said Ray.

Middle school and elementary show choirs perform on February 16 and high school groups take the stage on February 17. You can get tickets at KingCityClassic.com

