Tupelo host weekend Grand Slam tournament for youth

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) While spring is almost making its way over, youth baseball and soccer are making their return for kids to get involved in.’

Tupelo hosted its annual Grand Slam of North MS Kickoff Classic Baseball Tournament, Victory Cheer Genesis Championship, and Spring Freebie Softball Tournament.

Over 500 youth baseball players participated in the tournament, along with 350 youth softball players and 800 cheer participants.

BankPlus Sportsplex at Ballard Park, Cadence Bank Arena, and Veterans Memorial Softball Complex were the sites for the weekend event.

Residents of Tupelo say this gives a great opportunity for economic development and space for youth to get involved.

“These fields have come a long way. When I grew up, where we stood, it was nothing,” Scott Weatherly said.

“That is making sure they can still be here and feed us when we need to be fed,” Tye Williams said.