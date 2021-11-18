Tupelo hosts annual community wide Thanksgiving service

Themes included gratefulness during good and bad times

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s annual community Thanksgiving service featured students from Parkway Elementary, who led the audience in a lively song.

There was also scripture reading and various speakers.

The Thanksgiving service is a tradition that has brought together people from all walks of life for years in the All America City.

“We look around, we see elementary schools here, we see THS Madrigals, we see city leaders, administration and anybody who wants to come out, Thanksgiving is a special time for everybody I believe,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

The service also featured the Tupelo High School Madrigal Singers.