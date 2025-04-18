Tupelo hosts their annual Taste of Tupelo event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants, businesses, and nonprofits had a chance to meet new customers at a popular event in Tupelo.

The annual Taste of Tupelo brought 80 vendors to the Cadence Bank Arena Thursday evening, April 17. There were 40 restaurants with samples of their most popular menu items.

Ticket holders were able to visit each booth and talk with a variety of businesses about the services they offer. There were also a lot of door prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was there and will have highlights in next week’s “Around the Area with Allie” segment. You can catch all the fun on Thursday at nine on Fox 4.

