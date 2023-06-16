Tupelo Juneteenth Celebration postponed for possible bad weather

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Juneteenth Celebration for Tupelo has been postponed because of expected bad weather.

Organizers said the parade will take place Saturday at 1, starting at the CC Agustus Center.

But all other activities have been rescheduled for July 1. Vendors are still welcome to apply for a spot at the event, which will include music, food, and other activities.

For more information, call (663)871-7590.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter