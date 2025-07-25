Tupelo Junior Auxiliary helps prepare girls for 7th grade

Camp features food, fun and real talk about issues facing pre teens navigating changes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Like most rising seventh graders, Jaqueela McClendon is a little nervous about entering junior high.

“I don’t know what to expect,” McClendon said.

That’s why the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo holds the SHINE Camp every summer.

SHINE stands for ‘Strong, Healthy, Independent, Non-Judgmental and Empowered.”

Through the week, there are art projects, food, and guest speakers who talk about topics such as online safety, healthy habits, exercise and nutrition, and other relevant issues.

Dr. Lindsay Brett is the director of community partnerships for Lee County Schools. She is a regular speaker at the SHINE Camp for girls.

“I come to SHINE every year to speak on abstinence, and caring for yourself as a woman and making wise choices with your body and with your heart,” Dr. Brett said.

During her presentation, Dr. Brett stresses the importance of having positive role models and setting boundaries. She said young people respond well to the message.

“The world said that kids won’t listen to the message we are sharing, about keep yourself pure, but when they see something genuine, they crave something genuine and they want a message like that because what they see with the world they realize is not genuine,” Brett said.

SHINE campers said they appreciate the wisdom they have heard this week.

“Not following other people, setting boundaries for yourself,” said McClendon.

“It makes you make really good decisions, and teaches how to be a good role model,” said Mary-Campbell Wise.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary work hard putting on the SHINE camp, but their efforts will help 55 young ladies as they step into a new, and exciting chapter in their lives.

The Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo held a SHINE Camp for boys earlier this summer.

