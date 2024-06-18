Tupelo looks at ordinance limiting locations to park for-sale vehicles

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An ordinance that is being looked at by the Tupelo City Council this evening would limit locations where cars, boats, and other vehicles could be displayed for sale.

The ordinance would prohibit the display of cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles for sale on public right of way, public property, or improved private property.

Vehicles found parked on public right of way or public property could be towed and impounded.

City Attorney Ben Logan said with many vehicle sales conducted online, there is no need for vehicles labeled for sale to be parked on public and private property.

“If you are in a commercial area, someone lets you use their parking lot to take cars and sell, it still allows that, you have to get a privilege license. it does not affect, of you are a car dealer, or have a car lot, it doesn’t have anything to do with that because that’s what the location is for,” said Logan.

Penalties for violating the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $1,000.

