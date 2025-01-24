Tupelo man accused of stealing a woman’s backpack at Mugshots

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police put an accused backpack bandit behind bars.

Officers were called to Papa V’s on East Main Street last Tuesday, January 21 about a robbery.

The victim told police she had been talking to a person in the parking lot of Mugshots when that person grabbed the backpack she was wearing and ran towards the parking lot of Papa V’s.

Police were able to identify a suspect, Rytavious Isby.

He was arrested earlier this week.

Isby is charged with Robbery.

His bond was set at $5,000.

