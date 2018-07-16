Tupelo man accused of stealing car to also facing kidnapping charges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle with an infant inside, now faces a kidnapping charge.

Tupelo Police were called to the 2300 block of Torrey Street on Friday, when they were told Tommy Jenkins stole his wife’s friend’s 2001 Yukon.

- Advertisement -

Inside, was a five-month-old baby strapped in her car seat.

The vehicle was quickly spotted, parked at the Starbucks on West Main.

Police say Jenkins ran off, but was immediately caught. The baby was found safe in the vehicle and returned to her mother.

Jenkins was charged with Kidnapping and Grand Larceny, Theft of Motor Vehicle.

Bond was set at $26,000.