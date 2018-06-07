Tupelo man arrested after drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – A drug bust in Tupelo, lands a 47-year-old man in jail after narcotics investigators search his home.

Timothy Lee Stacker, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Tuesday, agents with the Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department, executed a search warrant at 931 Lawndale Drive.

During the search, agents seized a felony amount of powder and crack cocaine, meth, heroin, ecstasy, and oxycodone. Two firearms were also seized.

Bond for the man is set at $25,000.

Stacker was also on federal probation at the time of his arrest, for previous narcotics convictions.

Investigators say they also recovered stolen property at his home.