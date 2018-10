OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is charged with a third DUI offense after police say he was driving without headlights.

Cornelius McWilliams had two previous DUI’s, before Oxford Police pulled him over.

- Advertisement -

While talking to McWilliams, police determined he was under the influence.

McWilliams, 34, was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

His bond is set at $10,000.