Tupelo man arrested for Aggravated Domestic Violence

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is now in the Lee County Jail, accused of stabbing someone.

Early last week, Tupelo Police were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Stewart Drive. There, they located the suspect and detained him.

Officers were also sent to North Mississippi Medical Center to speak with the alleged victim in the case.

They had reportedly been stabbed in the back.

The suspect, Robert Burks, was arrested.

He has been charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Violence as well as one misdemeanor charge.

Burks’ bond was set at $100,000.

