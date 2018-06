By

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man faces a handful of charges after leading deputies on a foot chase.

James Lambert, 31, is charged with Extortion, Grand Larceny, Cyberstalking and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Oktibbeha County deputies arrested Lambert in the Bradley community Monday.

More arrests are possible.

Bond has not been set.