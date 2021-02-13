Tupelo man dies after being struck by car in Monroe Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man died after being struck by a car in Monroe County.

Coroner Alan Gurley says 28-year-old Antonio Dewayne Crayton died from multiple traumas.

- Advertisement -

Crayton stopped northbound on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Water Bridge on Highway 45 where an accident occurred.

After Aberdeen Police arrived, Crayton then stepped out of his vehicle to help.

Another vehicle collided with an Aberdeen Police car and also struck Crayton, sending him over the bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP is investigating the accident.