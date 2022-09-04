Chaos in the skies: Negotiator helps man who stole plane safely ground it

Chaos in the skies: Negotiator helps man who stole plane safely ground it

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators say Cory Patterson, 29, from Tupelo, is the man who was in the cockpit of an aircraft he wasn’t authorized to fly.

Patterson faces charges of Grand Larceny and making terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says Patterson will likely face federal charges. The FAA and Mississippi Homeland Security were part of the massive investigation.

FAA records show the aircraft was a Beechcraft C-90-A Turbrprop. Chief Quaka said Patterson had previous flight instruction but was not authorized to fly the aircraft. Patterson had access to the plane because of his job at the airport, Tupelo Aviation.

A flight negotiator helped convince him to land and helped guide Patterson bring the plane down.

Patterson made a post on social media saying “goodbye” to family. The aircraft came down in a field about 45 miles northwest of Tupelo around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The plane had substantial damage however, it was still in tact.