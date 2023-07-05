Tupelo man taken into custody and charged with three counts of Sexual Battery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On Friday, May 5, Tupelo Police Department officers responded to a report of inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile.

After further investigation, Javarus Shackelford, 26, of Tupelo, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of Sexual Battery by a Person in a Position of Authority.

On July 2, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Shackelford to be held without bond.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.