Tupelo mother allegedly exposes her child to illegal narcotics

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo mother is arrested for allegedly exposing her child to drugs.

Child Protective Services caseworkers notified Tupelo Police of possible child abuse on April 5th.

That same day CPS took custody of Landria Harris’ three-year-old child after drug screens returned positive for illegal narcotics.

The next day, Harris was arrested for Felony Child abuse.

Harris’ bond has been set at $100,000.